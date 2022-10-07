×
Kate Hudson Blooms in Crystal-Embellished Floral Dress & Christian Louboutin Pumps at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Screening

By Amina Ayoud
45th Mill Valley Film Festival – “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Premiere
Kate Hudson attended the 45th Mill Valley Film Festival for the screening of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” yesterday at The Outdoor Art Club in Mill Valley, Calif. Hudson, who plays Bridie Jay in the movie, was dressed in a botanical Erdem dress and sharp heels.

The “Almost Famous” star graced the premiere in a lengthy cream-colored strappy gown with leafy green and floral accents embellished with pink crystals. The shoulder straps fitted to the bodice were made of a satin green fabric and strung over Hudson’s shoulders, secured by bronzy clasps. The gown itself was made of a sturdy material evident in the structured bodice piece.

Kate Hudson arrives at the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at The Outdoor Art Club on October 06, 2022 in Mill Valley, California.
Made to move, the dress was fixed with a short slit up the front so it wouldn’t be as constricting, allowing the Fabletics owner the ability to walk freely.  The actress accessorized thoroughly with Jennifer Myer jewelry, taking shape in her dangling gold earrings and matching metal rings studded with diamonds. The mother of three wore her blond tresses slicked back from her face, fastened in place with a white bow.

Kate Hudson arrives at the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at The Outdoor Art Club on October 06, 2022 in Mill Valley, California.
For footwear, the Golden Globe Award-winner wore iridescent Christian Louboutin pointed-toe pumps with a slight sparkle that showed as Hudson walked. The unique footwear had 3 to 4-inch heels that elevated the InBloom moguls’ nature-inspired ensemble.

Kate Hudson arrives at the premiere of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" at The Outdoor Art Club on October 06, 2022 in Mill Valley, California.
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” features an incredible cast of characters including Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, and Janelle Monae. The story follows a tech billionaire named Miles Bron, played by Edward Norton, who invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc, Daniel Craig, is put on the case. The film will hit theaters for a week come Thanksgiving, but will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Dec. 23.

