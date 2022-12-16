Kate Hudson Amps Up Power Suit With Sleek Turtleneck & Invisible Heels at BAFTA’s ‘A Life in Pictures’ Event

Kate Hudson was effortlessly chic while attending “A Life In Pictures” in London today. BAFTA hosted a career retrospective with the actress. The in-depth discussion reflected on Hudson’s award-winning filmography and her most recent movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Hudson upgraded a traditional power suit for the event. The Fabletics founder wore a black blazer with a sleek black turtleneck. The overcoat featured pointy white lapels with a deep V-neckline, buttons at the center and wide cuffs. The entertainer teamed the eye-catching jacket with black form-fitting pants.

Kate Hudson attends Kate Hudson: A Life In Pictures at BAFTA on Dec. 16, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty I

To place more emphasis on her look, Hudson accessorized with a slew of silver midi rings and pointy nails. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose curls.

Unfortunately, the length of Hudson’s pants didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice however it is likely that she completed her look with platform heels, pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals or metallic mules. For red carpet events, the “Almost Famous” star favors contemporary and sleek shoe styles. She tends to gravitate towards labels like Giuseppe Zanotti, Manolo Blahnik and Le Silla.

Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” premiere at La Cinematheque on Dec. 15, 2022 in Paris. CREDIT: Getty Images

Hudson has been on a sensational style streak while promoting her new film, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” which will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 23.

For the Paris premiere, the fashion designer donned a sequin embroidered suit from Pamella Roland’s spring 2023 collection. The ensemble included a sparkling blazer jacket with coordinating trousers wide-leg trousers. Hudson added dangling statement earrings and styled her hair in a chic updo.

