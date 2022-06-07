Karrueche Tran Takes Risk In Extreme Thigh-High Slit Skirt & Bralette With Barely-There Heels At ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Los Angeles Premiere

Karrueche Tran at the Los Angeles Premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion at the TCL Theatre on June 6th, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karrueche Tran pulled out a head-turning outfit for the Los Angeles premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion held at TCL Theatre on Monday night. The “Claws” star hit the red carpet in a dark grey ensemble.

Tran’s outfit consisted of a plunging bralette top that sculpted the chest and wrapped tightly around the back and arms. She teamed the structured garment with a matching high-waist skirt that had a risky circle cutout on the hip and an extreme thigh-high slit.

Karrueche Tran at the Los Angeles Premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion at the TCL Theatre on June 6th, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Karrueche Tran at the Los Angeles Premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion at the TCL Theatre on June 6th, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Emmy Award-winning actress opted for soft subtle makeup and accessorized with a studded choker necklace and a round silver metallic clutch. To let her look speak for itself, she finished things off with the Lilibeth Plexy black slingback sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. Other photos show that that the shoe style featured a see-through strap across the toe and a thin stiletto heel. PVC sandals re-emerged post-pandemic. The saucy style offers a sleek approach with a polished finish and adds length to any frame with its elongated silhouette. Delicate yet striking, bold yet sexy, the PVC shoe lends itself as the ultimate party-ready adornment ranging from ultra glamour to refined-pretty.

Karrueche Tran attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion at the TCL Theatre on June 6th, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Jurassic World: Dominion” completed its global tour with a premiere in Hollywood at the Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. The star-studded attendees included Heidi Klum, Lindsey Vonn, Christina Milian, Karrueche Tran, Terry Crews and Pete Wentz. The film, which stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, is the franchise’s sixth and final movie and debuts in theaters on June 10.

Give your next look a slick edge with see-through heels.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Schutz Elyda Ankle Strap Sandal, $48 (was $118).

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Steve Madden Gracey Sandal, $100.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Camille Vinyl Sandals, $70 (was $99).