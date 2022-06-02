Karrueche Tran Lets Her Feet Breathe in Mesh Heels With Halter Neck Maxi Dress at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Karrueche Tran put a trendy twist on a breezy maxi dress for the world premiere of “Hustle” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The basketball drama, which premieres on Netflix next Wednesday stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler.

Tran looked radiant on the carpet, posing in a smooth black dress that featured a shoulder-baring halter neck. The two-time Emmy Award winner turned up the simple look with statement accessories, including wavy gold earrings, a small kitten doll purse, chunky midi rings and bright blue nails.

Karraueche Tran at the ‘Hustle’ world premiere held at Regency Village Theatre on June 1, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Mark Von Holden for Variety

The “Claws” alum parted her dark tresses on the side and styled the back in soft waves. As for makeup, Tran opted for a pink eyeshadow with a neutral matte lip. Completing her summer ensemble was a pair of peep-toe heels. The shoe style featured a small opening near the toe area, a pointy yellow outsole, mesh uppers and sat atop a thin 4-inch stiletto heel. A pair of open-toe shoes can help to elongate your legs and make you appear taller, particularly if they’re a mule style. Typically easier to wear, peep-toe shoes are slightly more formal than open-toe shoes.

Karrueche Tran arrives a the ‘Hustle’ world premiere held at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Tran is known for having a chic and colorful sartorial sense. She has secured her spot as a bonafide style star by stepping out in edgy statement pieces, bold separates and printed activewear. The 34-year-old actress has a shoe wardrobe that consists of strappy and platform sandals from brands like Giuseppe Zanotti, Versace and Tom Ford. While off-duty, you will likely catch her in athletic sneakers by Nike and Yeezy, as well as low-top Puma sneakers.

