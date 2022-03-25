Karrueche Tran Commands Attention In Balmain Striped Mini Dress & Pointy Pumps at Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Karrueche Tran at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 24th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Karrueche Tran put on a stylish display for the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles on Thursday. The event recognizes the extraordinary achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women.

The “Claws” actress made a striking arrival on the red carpet in a black and white striped mini dress by Balmain. The bold eye-catching frock. The frock was complete with padded shoulders, extra long oversized billowy sleeves and silver buttons along the side of the cuffs.

Karrueche Tran attends the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards held at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 24th, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

The shirt collar added a chic edge, while the corseted waist and exaggerated shoulders created a statement silhouette in typical Balmain style. Tran’s dress also included a wide black corset that wrapped tightly around her waist. To amp up the glamour, the two-time Emmy Award winner styled her hair half up, half down and accessorized with silver statement earrings.

A closer look at Karrueche Tran’s white pumps at the Essence 15th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on March 24, 2022. CREDIT: Dan Steinberg for Variety

To ground everything, Tran slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The classic silhouette included shiny uppers, an elongated counter in the back for extra support and a thin stiletto heel.

The 15th Annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards celebrates the strides made by Black women in television and film. This year’s event, held at the Beverly Hills Wilshire Hotel in Los Angeles, featured a star-studded guest list including Niecey Nash, Serena Williams, Lena Waithe, Teyana Taylor and many others. The event was created to spotlight female voices expanding and transforming the art of storytelling. Essence magazine recognized actresses Nia Long, Aunjanue Ellis, Quintana Brown and Chanté Adams as they have contributed to the creation of a vast and dynamic Black cinematic universe.