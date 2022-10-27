Karrueche Tran Glows In Gold Asymmetrical Dress & Strappy Sandals at ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The stars aligned for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

Karrueche Tran was among the A-list bunch to grace the purple carpet at the event. The “Claws” star pulled out a show-stopping outfit that was certainly fitting for the occasion. Tran wore the Mustard Corded Asymmetric dress by Vaishali S Couture. The garment had a dramatic one-shoulder that covered most of her hair with a crisscross bodice and curved asymmetrical hemline.

Karrueche Tran arrives at the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Emmy Award-winning actress accentuated her ensemble with oversized gold bangle bracelets, thin hoop earrings and several midi rings. For glam, Tran with metallic green eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, the model and entrepreneur completed her look with a pair of gold strappy sandals. Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Karrueche Tran attends the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiered on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Dolby Theater. The occasion found cast members including Lupita Nyong’o, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira and Micaela Coel celebrating the action movie’s release, complete with a star-studded red carpet. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Chloe and Halle Bailey were among the guests. The film — a sequel to Marvel’s 2018 hit “Black Panther,” starring the late Chadwick Boseman — will be released in theaters worldwide on Nov. 11.

