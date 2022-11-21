Karrueche Tran Brings Dramatic Style in Sculpted Christian Siriano Dress to AMAs Red Carpet 2022

Karrueche Tran attended the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight dressed in a dramatic black Christian Siriano dress and hidden heels.

The “Claws” actress’ look was floor-length and sleeveless, the garment consisting of a sculpted bodice that wrapped around Tran’s neck and rose up past her face, sticking upright. Further adding visual interest, the dress featured an angular cutout. The whimsical bodice was followed up by a standard black skirt that tapered out like a mermaid tail.

Karrueche Tran at the 2022 American Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

For accessories, “The Bay” web series star wore silver statement rings on every other finger and dazzling diamond studs to match. Tran slicked back her long black tresses, styling them in a sweeping ponytail, and accentuated her features with a wash of glittery purple on the eyes. Tran’s shoes were not visible thanks to her dress.

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

