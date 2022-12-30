×
Karolina Kurkova Makes Sparkling Statement in Crystal Pumps at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala 2022

By Aaron Royce
Karolina Kurkova made a head-to-toe statement for the 2022 LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala this week.

On Thursday night, Kurkova hit the red carpet at the Hotel Emeraude on Baie de Saint Jean in St. Barts for the occasion, wearing a gleaming silver outfit. The supermodel’s ensemble included slim-fitting pants and a long-sleeved bodycon minidress, each covered in dark silver sequins. The high-shine set was paired with rounded silver hoop earrings for a monochrome finish.

Karolina Kurkova attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

When it came to footwear, Kurkova slipped into a slick set of pumps to complete her outfit. Her black pointed-toe style featured triangular toes and rounded counters, finished with thin stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. An allover coating of sparkling silver crystals completed the style, further elevating her outfit with a burst of glitz.

A closer look at Kurkova’s pumps.
CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Karolina Kurkova attends the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala at Hotel Emeraude in St. Barths on Dec. 29, 2022.
CREDIT: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma

The LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Winter Gala raised funds for UNICEF’s projects around the world. Held at Baie de Saint Jean’s Emeraude Hotel in St. Barts, the 2022 occasion featured a seated dinner with an accompanying auction, as well as performances by Drake and Lenny Kravitz. The event featured a star-studded guest list as well, including Rita Ora, Naomi Watts, Karolina Kurkova and Luke Evans.

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

