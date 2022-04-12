Kane Brown Suits Up In Purple With Sharp Loafers to Host CMT Awards 2022 With Kelsea Ballerini & Anthony Mackie

The 2022 CMT Awards are in full swing at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium tonight. Kane Brown returned as the co-host for the second year in a row with Kelsea Ballerini. The duo was joined by first-time host and actor Anthony Mackie.

Kane Brown was sharply suited for the occasion. The “Worship You” artist wore a purple outfit. His blazer jacket included sleek satin lapels and a slant pocket on each side. Brown teamed his outerwear with a brown silk shirt and matching trousers and black leather loafers, which added a polished finish.

Co-host Kane Brown at the 2022 CMT Music Awards held at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11th, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Kane Brown, right, and his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown arrive at the CMT Music Awards on April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: AP

The “Famous Friends” musician stepped onto the pink carpet with his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown. Katelyn donned a purple mini dress that had an asymmetrical neckline. She teamed the short frock with a sparkly clutch and silver and black mules. The heels had a square outer sole, a wide sequin strap and a small kitten heel.

RELATED: What’s the Difference Between CMT Music Awards, ACM Awards and CMA Awards?

Hosts Kane Brown, left, and Anthony Mackie, right, appear onstage at the CMT Music Awards at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: AP

The 2022 CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. This year’s ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini. The event also includes numerous star-studded performances, including Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the 2022 CMT Awards in the gallery.