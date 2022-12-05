Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.

While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings.

“What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice President, Kamala Harris, for the Kennedy Center Honors this evening. Congratulations to all the recipients who were recognized for their lifetime of contributions to American culture xx Vera,” Wang captioned the post.

When it came to footwear, Harris opted for a set of pointed-toe pumps. Peeking beneath her gown’s hem, her style included glossy black patent leather uppers with triangular toes. Though the set could not be fully seen, it’s likely the style was complete with stiletto or block heels totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, given their traditional silhouette.

Related Julia Roberts Gets Whimsical in Moschino Dress Covered in George Clooney Photos at Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Amal Clooney Makes a Sparkling Arrival in Crystal Dress & Silver Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022 With George Clooney Olivia Wilde Pumps Up the Volume in Dramatic Vera Wang Balloon Gown & Louboutin Heels at Elle's Women in Hollywood Gala

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive at a reception for the Kennedy Center Honors’ 2022 honorees in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 4, 2022. CREDIT: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The Kennedy Center Honors honor figures in the performing arts field for their longtime contributions to American culture. The occasion includes an awards ceremony, followed by a formal gala at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C. This year’s honorees included George Clooney, Amy Grant, Gladys Knight, Tania León and U2 (Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.). The event also featured star-studded guests, including Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Hozier, Sheryl Crow and Ariana DeBose.

PHOTOS: Discover star arrivals at the Kennedy Center Honors over the years in the gallery.