Kali Uchis Gets Fiery in Red Feathered Dress With Dramatic Headpiece & Stilettos at American Music Awards 2022

Kali Uchis saw red at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The singer made a fiery arrival in a crimson gown and coordinating footwear.

Uchis’s look was striking from head to toe, beginning with a faux-feather hood. The ornate headpiece was wrapped around her face and down her shoulders and décolletage. The dress featured a structured corseted bodice and a flowing silky floor-length skirt with a delicate train that trailed on the red carpet.

Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Uchis further punctuated her look with eye-catching silver rings fitted with rubies that brought sparkle while playing nicely with the red hues already present. Hidden under the hood, Uchis’ dark locks were styled in a sleek side part.

Making a monochrome statement, the songstress strapped on bright red sandal heels with an appealing satin finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels elevated her silhouette. The shoe, along with its neutral counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility. Many stiletto sandals feature thin simple straps that secure the shoe in place for a barely-there construction.

Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

