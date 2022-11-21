×
Kali Uchis Gets Fiery in Red Feathered Dress With Dramatic Headpiece & Stilettos at American Music Awards 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Kali Uchis saw red at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The singer made a fiery arrival in a crimson gown and coordinating footwear.

Uchis’s look was striking from head to toe, beginning with a faux-feather hood. The ornate headpiece was wrapped around her face and down her shoulders and décolletage. The dress featured a structured corseted bodice and a flowing silky floor-length skirt with a delicate train that trailed on the red carpet.

Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

Uchis further punctuated her look with eye-catching silver rings fitted with rubies that brought sparkle while playing nicely with the red hues already present. Hidden under the hood, Uchis’ dark locks were styled in a sleek side part.

Making a monochrome statement, the songstress strapped on bright red sandal heels with an appealing satin finish and thick secure straps. The 3 to 4-inch heels elevated her silhouette. The shoe, along with its neutral counterpart, is a closet staple for many thanks to its versatility. Many stiletto sandals feature thin simple straps that secure the shoe in place for a barely-there construction. 

Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
Kali Uchis attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honors the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John. 

