Kaley Cuoco Tones Down Virtually Shapeless Floral Dress With Classic Pumps at Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards

Kaley Cuoco was mad for florals last night at the 18 Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards.

Kaley Cuoco arrives at The 18 Annual Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards held at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, June 2, 2022. CREDIT: Photo By Juan Pablo Rico/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images

The TV star made a statement on the carpet in Carolina Herrera, pairing the floral-print number with staple footwear for good measure. The gown was littered with pink and white flowers all set on a black background. It had a boxy halter style with large pleats running down the front that translated into a ruching detail as the pleats reached the hem. The piece was sleeveless and virtually shapeless, covering the star from head to toe in black floral fabric. The hem was ragged, the pleats coming to a sharp point at the end, sewn over itself to create a hemline with a whimsical shape.

Cuoco accessorized with a dainty pastel beaded bracelet and a plethora of rings in various shapes and sizes. The actress’s hair was kept down parted in the middle in beachy waves and her makeup was flourished with hues of pink and a glossy, rosy lip.

Cuoco went for a pair of pumps with lots of history, sticking to a classic black silhouette. The heels incorporated a slingback and a pointed toe with a manageable heel height.

The simple style proves perfect for such a striking dress. The pointed toe has long been a powerful statement-maker, proving itself to be a heel worth longevity.

