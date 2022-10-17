Kaia Gerber Takes a Sheer Spin in Alaïa Illusion Gown at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Kaia Gerber brought sheer style to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.

Arriving to the occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Saturday night, the model posed in a sheer-textured Alaïa outfit. Hailing from the label’s Spring 2023 collection, her Pieter Miulier-designed ensemble featured a black top with a turtleneck silhouette, as well as sleeves that draped across her hands. Paired with this was a dark mauve skirt in a similarly sheer texture, featuring central ruching with a tiered hemline to create a romantic silhouette. Together, the two pieces appeared synonymous, mimicking the silhouette of a long-sleeved bodycon gown.

Kaia Gerber attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Kaia Gerber attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, Gerbe’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long hemline. However, peeking beneath were what appeared to be a set of square-toed sandals crafted from black leather. Though the rest of the glossy pair could not be seen, it likely featured a heeled silhouette totaling 3-4 inches in height, similarly to other open-toed sandals and mules seen throughout the evening.

Kaia Gerber attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

