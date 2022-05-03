Kacey Musgraves Delivers Fireworks to Met Gala 2022 in Prada Rhinestone Dress & Hidden Heels

Kacey Musgraves arrived to the 2022 Met Gala tonight in New York in a black and glitzy Prada gown.

The theme of this year’s gala is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” It’s showcasing 100 garments from independent designers that were created from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the stars all ascend a grandiose red carpet that sweeps over the museum’s entrance.

Kacey Musgraves at the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: Variety

Musgraves wore a black floor-length dress from Prada, styled by Erica Cloud. It features an A-line waist and a plunging neckline that is accented by a bow at the center of the chest. The gown has a short train and features embroidered iridescent rhinestones in firework formations all over.

The artist accessorized with a giant black-feathered fan. The dress is paired with black satin gloves that come up over the elbow, on top of which Musgraves is donned a diamond bracelet. She’s also wearing a stunning collar-style diamond necklace that features clear, yellow, and pink diamonds, as well as large diamond studs.

Kacey Musgraves at the 2022 Met Gala. CREDIT: Variety

Musgraves’ hair is pulled into a large bun reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, and she’s wearing a clean makeup look with a deep pink lip, glittery shadow, and cat eyeliner.

The 2022 Met Gala’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” exploring the foundations of American fashion — specifically, identifiers of American style and individual designers. The exhibit will include 100 garments by independent designers and dressmakers from the 1800s to the mid-late 1900s in the Museum’s American Wing period rooms. There will also be “freeze frames” of film vignettes in each room, highlighting the aesthetics of eight different film directors: Janicza Bravo, Sofia Coppola, Julie Dash, Tom Ford, Regina King, Martin Scorsese, Autumn de Wilde and Chloé Zhao. Supported by Instagram and Condé Nast, the event raises funding for The Costume Institute’s exhibitions and future improvements. The exhibit will be open to the public starting on May 7, and — along with Part 1, which opened last September — close on Sept. 5, 2022.

