Kacey Musgraves Pops in Pink Pumps and Feathered Gown at GLAAD Awards 2022

Kacey Musgraves was pretty in pink at the 2022 GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday. At the event, the singer received the organization’s Vanguard Award and performed her song “Rainbow.”

The Grammy Award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in a vintage pink Richilene gown from TAB Vintage. Styled by Erica Cloud, the ’70s number featured a striped satin midi skirt and cold-shoulder silhouette with a dramatic feathered neckline.

Cloud adorned Musgraves with a delicate Anne Sisteron diamond necklace and Effy jewelry ring, as well as a pink Jimmy Choo clutch.

Kacey Musgraves arrives at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hilla on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kacey Musgraves and Troye Sivan at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hilla on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Follow Your Arrow” singer wore a pair of matching pumps by Paul Andrew. Her fuchsia Point Cube style featured triangular pointed toes topped with angular matching clear cubes. The pair was finished with thin slingback straps and metallic stiletto heels that totaled at least 3 inches in height, creating a punchy monochrome moment.

CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Kacey Musgraves performs “Rainbow” at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hilla on April 2, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2022 GLAAD Media Awards highlight the Held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, the event was hosted by drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela and Eureka O’ Hara. The evening’s top awards went to MJ Rodriguez (Stephen F. Kolzak Award), Kacey Musgraves (Vanguard Award) and Amy Schneider (Special Recognition Award). On the media front, “Saved By The Bell,” “Eternals” and “Hacks” earned top prizes as well. The event also featured musical performances by Musgraves and Jake Wesley Rogers. The Awards will conclude on May 6, 2022 at GLAAD’s New York ceremony.

