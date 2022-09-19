Justine Skye Puts Sharp Edge on Dramatic Ruffled Dress With Stiletto Boots For ‘Amsterdam’ Premiere

Justine Skye brought her edgy standout style at the “Amsterdam” premiere held at Alice Truly Hall in New York City on Sept. 18. “Amsterdam” is a 2022 period mystery comedy film directed, produced and written by David O. Russell. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Mike Myers and Ben Stiller also attended.

Skye arrived in a black dress. The sleeveless piece had a high mock neck and cinched waist. The striking element came from the billowy skirt that featured dramatic ruffles on the side and had a pleated hemline.

Justine Skye arrives at the ‘Amsterdam’ premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

The “Collide” singer styled her hair in long stitch braids and simply accessorized with small cuff earrings and a ring. For makeup, she went with soft glam and a glossy neutral pout.

Related Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Moss Serves Grunge Style in Distressed Tees & Post-Punk Boots in New York City Paris Jackson Gleams In Satin Gold Gown & Copper Sky-High Platforms at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball To End AIDS

The “Grown-ish” actress completed her look with black leather boots. The silhouette had a sharp pointed toe and sat on a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to fall fashion, no item holds a spot more dear and near to our hearts than boots. The shoe style easily adds a chic touch to any wardrobe and offers endless versatility.

Justine Skye attends the ‘Amsterdam’ premiere at Alice Tully Hall on September 18, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Skye is known for being a red carpet fixture. She has a knack for pairing streetwear pieces with excessive prints and nostalgic accessories. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards colorful shoes including, various boot styles, platform silhouettes, strappy sandals and pointy pumps.

The self-proclaimed purple unicorn has always described her style as “hood-chic” by taking inspiration from supermodel Naomi Campbell and rapper Foxy Brown. Along with her ultra-chic personal aesthetic, the “Collide” hitmaker has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by collaborating with H&M.

PHOTOS: See more of Skye’s style through the years.