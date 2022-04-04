×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
BIEBERS
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
Grammy Awards Red Carpet
View Gallery 64 Images

The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Balenciaga, Crocs, platform clogs, platform Crocs, Saint Laurent, white gown, strapless gown, red carpet, Grammy Awards, diamonds, Karla Welch
Justin and Hailey Bieber attend the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Balenciaga, Crocs, platform clogs, platform Crocs, Saint Laurent, white gown, strapless gown, red carpet, Grammy Awards, diamonds, Karla Welch
Justin Bieber attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.
CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Discover more celebrity arrivals at the Grammy Awards 2022 in the gallery.

uin Sponsored By uin Footwear

Premiere of the ‘Travel Shoe’

Spanish designer brand uin Footwear talks travel shoes and forthcoming trends.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad