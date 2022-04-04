Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by Saint Laurent. Styled by Karla Welch, the model’s outfit was finished with delicate gold layered necklaces and thin matching drop earrings punctuated by diamonds. Her look proved a stark contrast to Justin’s with its timeless chic minimalism, proving that opposites — even where fashion is concerned — can attract.

Hailey Bieber attends the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

Though Hailey’s footwear wasn’t visible, Justin boosted his look with a set of Balenciaga x Crocs clogs.