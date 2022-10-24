Jurnee Smollett Serves ’50s Style in Dramatic Pleated Dress with Oversized Halo Hat & 6-Inch Heels

Jurnee Smollett took a 1950’s style moment to new heights while attending the 5th annual Wearable Art Gala. The fashion fête was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Oct. 22.

Smollett made a dramatic entrance, appearing on the red carpet in a black pleated gown. The dress was decorated with sparkling leaves throughout and included a plunging mesh bustier top and slightly ruffled hemline. Taking things up a notch, the “Lovecraft Country” star added an oversized halo hat, diamond choker necklace and sheer opera gloves.

Jurnee Smollett arrives at the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Wearable Art Ga

Jurnee Smollett attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Wearable Art Ga

Smollett completed her look with Christian Louboutin’s Greissimo Mule Sandals. The towering silhouette had a small open-toe with a knot at the center and sat atop a thin 6-inch stiletto heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Jurnee Smollett attends the 5th Annual WACO Wearable Art Gala at Barker Hangar on October 22, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. CREDIT: Getty Images for Wearable Art Ga

The Wearable Art Gala is an annual event, hosted by Where Art Can Occur (WACO) in Santa Monica at WACO Theater Center. This year’s themed occasion, “Harlem Nights,” celebrated 1920’s-50’s fashion and the legacies of artists including Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Ella Fitzgerald with a dinner, cocktails and art auction. Honorees included Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford, with special musical performances by Andra Day and Chloe and Halle Bailey. The event was notably chaired by Beyonce and Solange Knowles, as well as Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams and Bianca Lawson.

PHOTOS: Discover high heels over the years in the gallery.