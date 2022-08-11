Jurnee Smollett Goes Daring in Lacey Mesh Mini Dress, Pointed-Toe Pumps and a Bright Red Lip for ‘Dayshift’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jurnee Smollett went with a daring look for her appearance at the “Day Shift” premiere red carpet in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

She went edgy look for this occasion, eluding the vampiresque aesthetics of the film with a short bobbed haircut with a side part. Her eyes were blazing with fierce mascara and eyeliner, which went with her haircut. The “Lovecraft Country” actress wore a mini-dress with many details.

The meshed material of her dress coexisted with the black stripes pattering across the fabrics. The mock-necked garment used a lace feature throughout, as flowers were more evident at the beginning of the dress which edged out by the end. The sleeves of her dress were layered as petals, another addition to the well-put-together attire. The daring aesthetic of the garment came from the almost see-through qualities that the lace and sheer brought. As the dress had so many features, it was evident that it didn’t require so many accessories.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - AUGUST 10: World Premiere Of Netflix's 'Day Shift' held at Regal Cinemas LA Live Stadium 14 on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California, United States. 10 Aug 2022 Pictured: Jurnee Smollett. Photo credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA885791_083.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Yet, the actress knew how to highlight the dress, as she paired it with an adornment of jewelry. She wore the EFFY jewelry white and gold diamond ring for her rings, along with the dome and swirl rings from the EF Collection. For her wrists, Smollett wore the Lucia Cascade Stacking Bands from Sara Weinstock. The soft touch of jewelry brought sophistication to her look and a poised appeal.

CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

A dress like this deserves a simple but classic heel to keep the outfit upscaled and sophisticated. Pointed-toe black pumps are perfect as they have an immense amount of versatility and can go with so many different occasions. For this premiere, the different textures of Smollett’s dress were diluted perfectly with her pair of pumps as it kept the look of black cohesive and brought its own edge.