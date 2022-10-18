Jurnee Smollett Makes a Sparkling Entrance in Sequin Dress & Pointy Pumps at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022

Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance at Elle’s 29th annual Women In Hollywood event on Monday night. The Emmy-nominated actress joined a host of A-listers at The Getty Center in Los Angeles. The event honored several industry superstars including, Issa Rae, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Wilde, Sydney Sweeney, Ariana DeBose and many others.

Smollett oozed elegant glamour as she arrived in a black sequin dress. The sparkling piece had a plunging sweetheart neckline, pointy shoulder pads, and long fitted sleeves. The “Lovecraft Country” star accentuated her look with dangling diamond earrings, several midi rings, and a bold matte red lip.

Jurnee Smollett arrives at ELLE’s 29th Annual Women in Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren, Amyris and Lexus at Getty Center on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for ELLE

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Smollett parted her hair on the side and let her curly tresses cascade on her shoulder.

When it came down to shoes, Smollett tied her outfit together with a set of black pointed-toe pumps. The patent silhouette had a shiny triangular pointed-toe and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Dark-pointed pumps remain as a versatile and timeless shoe style for somber occasions due to their durable construction.

Jurnee Smollett attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Oct. 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala celebrated its annual Women in Hollywood issue. Held in Los Angeles’ Getty Center, the 2022 event honored cover stars Anne Hathaway, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae, Ariana DeBose, Sigourney Weaver and Michelle Yeoh with cocktails, speeches, dancing and a comedy set by Nick Kroll. The Ralph Lauren-co-hosted occasion also featured a star-studded guest list, including Hailey Bieber, Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer and Naomi Watts.

