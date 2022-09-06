Julianne Moore Glitters in Silver Celine Gown and Hidden Heels for ‘Love Life’ Premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore opted for head-to-toe sparkle at the 79th Venice Film Festival on Monday night.

Arriving at to the “Love Life” premiere, Moore gleamed in a sparkling silver Celine gown. Her Hedi Slimane-designed couture number featured a draped bodice with a one-shoulder silhouette and thin futon slit, giving it a daring edge. Adding to the piece’s allure was a texture that appeared to be allover sparkling crystals, giving Moore’s outfit an instant burst of glamour. Her ensemble was complete with diamond drop earrings and a sparkling cocktail ring.

Julianne Moore attends the “Love Life” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

Julianne Moore attends the “Love Life” premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival in Italy on Sept. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the Oscar-winning actress‘ footwear was largely hidden beneath her gown’s long train. However, when they were visible, it appeared Moore finished her ensemble with a set of black platform sandals. The style appeared to feature velvet uppers with thick platform soles, complete with block heels that likely totaled 3-4 inches in height. Finishing the pair were curved sheer toe straps, complete with a mesh-effect overlay.

A closer look at Moore’s platforms. CREDIT: Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See more of the red carpet arrivals at the 76th Venice International Film Festival.