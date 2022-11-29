Julianne Moore Gives Goddess Glamour in Carolina Herrera Dress, Snake Necklaces & Hidden Heels at Gotham Awards 2022

Julianne Moore was heavenly dressed on the red carpet for the 2022 Gotham Awards.

The Academy Award-winning actress arrived for the occasion at Cipriani Wall Street in New York in a sharp cream gown from Carolina Herrera. Designed by Wes Gordon, her Kate Young-styled ensemble featured long sleeves with a draped floor-length skirt and deep neckline.

Giving the piece added goddess glamour were layered gold snake chain necklaces, as well as matching wide stacked bangle bracelets. Moore’s ensemble was finished with thin gold huggie earrings, as well as Bottega Veneta’s $4,500 Knot clutch in metallic gold woven leather.

Julianne Moore attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute

When it came to footwear, Moore’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely the “Chloe” star wore a set of matching or coordinating heeled sandals or pointed-toe pumps — two of her go-to silhouettes on the red carpet throughout her career.

Don Katz and Julianne Moore attend the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Nov. 28, 2022. CREDIT: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for GreenSlate

The Gotham Awards honor the top independent television series and films of the year with budgets under $35 million. The 2022 Awards, held in New York City by the Gotham Film and Media Institute, bestowed awards to projects including “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” “Tar” and “Aftersun.” In addition to the evening’s competitive winners, the occasion also paid tribute to numerous individuals, including Michelle Williams, Adam Sandler, the cast of “Fire Island” and the late Sidney Poitier.

