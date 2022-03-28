Julianne Hough Pops in Bright Yellow Dress & Hidden Heels on Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Julianne Hough radiates in yellow for the 2022 Oscars. The “Safe Haven” star attended the event, with other stylish celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion, in Los Angeles tonight, where she made a punchy statement on the red carpet.

Hough went with a golden yellow off-shoulder gown that had a plunging neckline and intricate ruching on the bodice for a stylish flair. The ruching was also displayed on the sleeves and provided an extra pop of texture to her vibrant style statement. The garment also had a flowy train that upped the ante of her darling dress.

Julianne Hough wears a yellow gown at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

The dancer accessorized with the Bouquet Strass Buckle Mini Clutch from Roger Vivier in silver adorned with matching hardware for an added pop of shine to her look.

Although her shoes were covered up by her billowing train, it’s safe to say that Hough slipped on a pair of pumps or heeled sandals that aligned with her bold attire.

Julianne Hough wears a yellow gown at the 94th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Footloose” actress has also earned rank in the fashion industry, having had her own collaboration in 2012 with shoe company Sole Society. The collection featured a range of shoes like sneakers, heels and flats that were designed with effectiveness in mind.

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.” The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded afterparties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

