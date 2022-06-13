Julianne Hough Sparkles in Bejeweled Gown and Hidden Platforms at Tony Awards 2022

Julianne Hough attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022.

Julianne Hough made a sparkly statement on the red carpet at the 2022 Tony Awards.

Arriving with her “The Tony Awards: Act One” co-host Darren Criss at Radio City Music Hall, Hough was elegantly dressed in a glamorous gown by New York designer Pamella Roland. Hailing from Roland’s resort ’23 collection, Hough’s black gown featured a column silhouette with thin off-the-shoulder sleeves and a daring plunging neckline. Giving the piece an enchanting appearance were embroidered and draped crystal embellishments, creating the illusion of Hough’s bodice being wrapped in glittering jewelry.

Completing Hough’s ensemble, styled by Alexandra Mandelkorn, were layered diamond stud and sparkling hoop drop earrings.

Julianne Hough attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

Darren Criss and Julianne Hough attend the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to shoes, Hough’s footwear wasn’t visible beneath her gown’s long train. However, the “POTUS” star was seen on FN‘s red carpet coverage on Instagram in a set of strappy platform heels that were hidden under her evening wear. The style appeared to feature black uppers with thick platform soles, as well as peep-toe and crossed front straps for added security. Completing the pair were soaring stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving Hough a bold height boost that smoothly coordinated with her Roland gown.

Julianne Hough attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

Discover more Tony Awards 2022 red carpet arrivals in the gallery.