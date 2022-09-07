Julia Roberts Commands Attention in Beaded Statement Gown & Hidden Heels at ‘Ticket To Paradise’ Premiere

With George Clooney at her side, Julia Roberts attended the “Ticket To Paradise” world premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Clad in custom Alexander McQueen, Roberts dominated the red carpet, making her ensemble one to remember.

The “Pretty Women” actress wore a textured black gown fitted with a plunging neckline and trailing train, adorned with silver beading taking the shape of hearts, flowers, and lettering. Overtop the embellished garment, Roberts wore a cropped structured black blazer that further dressed up the ensemble, giving the dress a smart suiting-style touch.

Julia Roberts attends the “Ticket To Paradise” World Film Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Roberts accessorized minimally with silver dangling earrings and a matching black diamond. The thespian styled her dark tresses in a middle part with thick curls framing her face, while her makeup was accentuating and natural, topped off with smokey eyes, a wash of blush, and a pinkish nude matt lip.

Julia Roberts attends the “Ticket To Paradise” World Film Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for Universal

Although her footwear is not visible, Roberts has a knack for gravitating towards the most comfortable and chic styles. The Hollywood darling’s shoe choices often vary between bohemian, contemporary and edgy styles. When off-duty, the “Unfabulous” actress’ pairs range from Ferragamo platform sandals to Ugg boots, prioritizing ease and comfort. However, she frequently re-wears pairs that are extra versatile, like Valentino or Alexander McQueen Chelsea boots, Frankie4 sandals and Gucci mules.

When hitting the red carpet, Roberts often dons neutral or embellished pointed-toe pumps, strappy sandals and ankle boots from labels like Christian Louboutin, Prada and Chloe Gosselin.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney attend the World Premiere of “Ticket to Paradise” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for Universal

“Ticket to Paradise” is an upcoming romantic comedy film directed by Ol Parker and written by Parker and Daniel Pipski. The film stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts, both of whom also produced it. The star-studded film sees a divorced couple teaming up and traveling to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

