Julia Roberts Means Business in Corset Suiting Gown and Diamonds at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Julia Roberts was dressed the part to receive the Icon Award at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala. Held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the second annual event honored Roberts with the award for impacting global culture during her career.

While arriving at the museum in Los Angeles, Roberts posed in a sweeping gown by Thom Browne. The Oscar-winning star’s ensemble, styled by Elizabeth Stewart, featured a long black skirt with a trouser-like waistline. Complete with a matching piped blazer that served as a cape draped over her shoulders, Roberts’ outfit gained an edge from a matching corset attached to its bodice. Finishing her ensemble was a white collared shirt, as well as a sparkling diamond pendant necklace and stud earrings by Chopard.

Julia Roberts attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, Roberts’ heels were hidden beneath her gown’s long train. However, it’s likely they included a pointed-toe silhouette in a pump or platform style — similarly to how many wear Browne’s ensembles on the red carpet. In fact, the recently appointed CFDA chairman has become a go-to designer for numerous stars, including Tessa Thompson, Phoebe Bridgers, Lee Pace and Lizzo.

Julia Roberts attends the Academy Museum Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

