Julia Fox Arrives in Dress With Clawed Hand Around Her Neck & Human Hair Clutch at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Julia Fox continues to push fashion boundaries. The actress pulled out an eye-catching ensemble for Vanity Fair’s Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night.

Fox hit the red carpet in a black leather gown hailing from Han Kjobenhavn’s spring ’22 collection. What caught everyone’s attention however, was the neckline of the dress, which was designed to look like a clawing hand wrapped around her neck.

Julia Fox arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The “Uncut Gems” star teamed her halterneck dress with a pair of matching leather gloves and a rectangle clutch handbag, which she claimed was made of real human hair. Fox continued to add an edge to her look with a low braided ponytail and bold winged eyeliner.

Julia Fox at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27th, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. CREDIT: OConnor-Arroyo/AFF-USA.com / MEG

The “No Sudden Move” actress continued with a monochromatic aesthetic in shoes that featured a pointy triangular toe. The length of her dress made it hard to get a glimpse at the heel height, but it would be no surprise if the style had a stiletto heel. As of lately, Fox has been showcasing her edgy sartorial sense by finishing off her looks with thigh-high latex boots.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards, which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

See more celebrity arrivals on the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party 2022 red carpet.