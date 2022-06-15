Julia Fox Debuts Bleached Eyebrows & Tames Leather Bralette With Woven Dress & Thigh-High Boots for ‘Circle Jerk’ Premiere

Julia Fox popped in leather on the red carpet at The Connelly Theatre for the premiere of “Circle Jerk” last night in New York. The play has returned for Pride month, shown in a hybrid in-person and live-streamed model and Fox attended live.

Julia Fox attending the premiere of “Circle Jerk”. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Fox attended the premiere in one of her most daring outfits to date. Fox wore a lot of leather, as she usually does, jazzing up the red carpet in an edgy ensemble while giving fans something to talk about long after the play was over.

The “Uncut Gems” star wore a woven overlay in a black shiny fabric that was sleeveless and a maxi length. The black piece was layered over a black leather bandeau top and matching bottoms.

Fox also wore wrist-length black leather gloves with an extremely shiny finish, amping up the drama. The star held a black sparkling clutch, also made of woven, shiny material for good measure.

Fox featured her signature black graphic liner and a peachy pink lip, keeping her hair down and parted in the middle. Fox also pulled off bleached brows, making the black liner pop against her skin even more.

She coordinated with leather thigh-high boots, offsetting all the shiny black material with a deep forest green. The boots are both black and green with a pointed toe. Fox is known for her fancy footwear, and this is no exception. The toes of the boots have a suede quality to them, made from a different fabric than the rest of the boot.