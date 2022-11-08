Julia Fox Redefines Cutout Dress in Bra Top & Hidden Heels With Silver Hair at CFDA Awards 2022

Julia Fox debuted another bold look at the 2022 CFDA Awards.

The “Uncut Gems” star arrived for the occasion in a daring ensemble, crafted in matte black fabric. Her attire featured a turtleneck crop top in a shrug silhouette, cut at its base to resemble a bra. The piece was completed with flowing long sleeves, slit at the arms to form a cape-like shape. A skirt with a brief-like base, featuring a knotted hem and wide thigh cutouts to emphasize the bodice, finished Fox’s attire to create a slick cutout gown silhouette.

Her ensemble was ultimately complete with thin sculpted silver crawler earrings, as well as an oblong black clutch with a gold chain handle.

Julia Fox attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fox noticeably brought her affinity for extreme beauty looks to the carpet, as well, topping her ensemble with light gray-dyed hair. When it came to footwear, the Franziska Fox designer’s shoes could not be seen. However, it’s likely her outfit was complete with a set of bold platform heels, pointed-toe pumps or boots in a matching black hue — all go-to styles for the star when on or off the red carpet.

The CFDA Awards honor the top designers and figures in the American fashion industry. This year’s Awards, held in New York City, will be hosted by Natasha Lyonne. In partnership with Amazon Fashion, the event will honor a range of individuals changing the fashion landscape today, including the late Virgil Abloh, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Wilson and Law Roach. The occasion also features a variety of star presenters, including Bella Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Keke Palmer and Amy Schumer.

