Judith Light Goes Dark in Ribbed Gown and Pointed Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Judith Light went sleek at the 2022 Tony Awards.

The Emmy Award-winning star hit the red carpet at Radio City Music Hall in a textured black gown by Thom Browne. Light’s Browne number featured a long-sleeved silhouette in a satin-like texture that caught the light, elevated with horizontal panels that created a modern take on the classic ribbed texture. Finishing Light’s piece were sharp structured shoulders and a floor-length skirt.

Finishing Light’s ensemble, styled by Kevin Michael Ericson, was a gleaming silver link necklace studded with diamonds from Briony Raymond New York, as well as a sparkling Verdura cocktail ring.

Judith Light attends the Tony Awards 2022 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When it came to shoes, Light’s footwear wasn’t fully visible beneath her gown’s long train. However, occasionally peeking beneath the “Ugly Betty” star’s skirt was a hint of a black pointed-toe shoe. The style included triangular toes with what appeared to be suede uppers, as well as a slightly taller silhouette that suggested Light was wearing heeled boots. Though her heels weren’t fully visible, the style likely included stiletto or block heels.

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, are held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and air on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.

