Jordyn Woods Sparkles in Icy Midi Dress With Strappy Sandals at ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere

Jordyn Woods made an icy appearance at the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The fashion influencer pulled out a head-turning ensemble for the event and channeled the qualities of the highly-anticipated film.

Woods in a blue midi dress. The fun frock had long fitted sleeves, a subtle mock neck and circle cutouts on the chest. The garment was streamlined with sparkling accents, which shone when the light hit.

Jordyn Woods attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jordyn Woods attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: WireImage

To take things up a notch, Woods swapped her usual dark tresses for platinum silver locs that were parted in the middle and styled in loose waves. Staying true to the movie’s blue theme, she amped up her look with vibrant blue eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Woods completed her look with blue strappy sandals. The silhouette wrapped tightly around her ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Jordyn Woods attends the “Avatar: The Way of Water” premiere held at the Dolby Theatre on Dec. 12, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Avatar: The Way of Water,” which will be released on Dec. 16, is a sequel to 2009’s “Avatar” — the highest-grossing film of all time — and stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang, Bailey Bass and Sigourney Weaver.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals at the ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Premiere.