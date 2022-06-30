Jordin Sparks Brings Business-Casual Dressing to ‘Moonhaven’ Red Carpet in Blazer, Jeans & Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Jordin Sparks look casual, yet polished on the red carpet.
The “No Air” singer hit the premiere of AMC+ new series “Moonhaven” on Tuesday night in LA. The new sci-fi show hits the streaming service on July 7. The show follows a colony of humans who transformed a piece of the moon into a lush paradise after Earth has become almost uninhabitable. Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer and Kadeem Hardison star in the new show.
To the premiere, Sparks wore a bright orangey-pink ribbed top under a burnt orange oversized blazer. She added a pair of dark-wash jeans to the outfit. She wore her high-rise denim rolled up to show off her strappy heels. Sparks accessorized with a few rings as well as large hoop earrings.
For her footwear, the “American Idol” season six winner went with a classic pair of nude strappy heels. Her sandals featured a toe strap as well as an ankle strap and a block heel reaching at least 3 inches.
While this outfit may have been a little more tame, that doesn’t mean Sparks doesn’t know when to bring the drama. In May, she reunited with Ruben Studdard to perform a duet during “American Idol’s” The Great Idol Reunion special. She donned a glitzy green power suit with green PVC platform heels for a head-turning, monochromatic ensemble.
