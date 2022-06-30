Jordin Sparks Brings Business-Casual Dressing to ‘Moonhaven’ Red Carpet in Blazer, Jeans & Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordin Sparks look casual, yet polished on the red carpet.

The “No Air” singer hit the premiere of AMC+ new series “Moonhaven” on Tuesday night in LA. The new sci-fi show hits the streaming service on July 7. The show follows a colony of humans who transformed a piece of the moon into a lush paradise after Earth has become almost uninhabitable. Dominic Monaghan, Emma McDonald, Joe Manganiello, Ayelet Zurer and Kadeem Hardison star in the new show.

Sparks on the red carpet at the “Moonhaven” premiere in LA on June 28. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

To the premiere, Sparks wore a bright orangey-pink ribbed top under a burnt orange oversized blazer. She added a pair of dark-wash jeans to the outfit. She wore her high-rise denim rolled up to show off her strappy heels. Sparks accessorized with a few rings as well as large hoop earrings.

Sparks on the red carpet at the “Moonhaven” premiere in LA on June 28. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

For her footwear, the “American Idol” season six winner went with a classic pair of nude strappy heels. Her sandals featured a toe strap as well as an ankle strap and a block heel reaching at least 3 inches.

While this outfit may have been a little more tame, that doesn’t mean Sparks doesn’t know when to bring the drama. In May, she reunited with Ruben Studdard to perform a duet during “American Idol’s” The Great Idol Reunion special. She donned a glitzy green power suit with green PVC platform heels for a head-turning, monochromatic ensemble.

