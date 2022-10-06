Jodie Turner Smith Goes for Gold in Balmain Armored Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘White Noise’ Premiere at BFI London Film Festival

Jodie Turner-Smith graced the red carpet dripping in gold at the premiere for “White Noise” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today in London. The British actress wore Balmain for her romp on the carpet, coupled with shining jewels and hidden footwear.

Smith’s outfit consisted of a short-sleeved turtle neck style gown made of a sparkling sandy material that eroded away to reveal a golden armor-like sculpted piece that made up a majority of the garment. The “The Last Ship” star accessorized her glimmering ensemble with statement-making jewelry, including gold bracelets, chunky rings, and dangling diamond earrings by Bulgari.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 06, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

The hem of Smith’s dress was larger than life, the vibrant cascading fabric hiding away her heels. A lover of heels, the 36-year-old actress can usually be found wearing platforms, sandal heels, and thigh-high boots by popular brands like Jimmy Choo and Gucci.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the “White Noise” UK premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 06, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

While attending the premiere of the film “Bardo” at the 79th Venice International Film Festival, Smith wore a Christopher John Rodgers gown in a wide array of neon hues. Fitted with a high neckline, the dress was sleeveless and lengthy, pooling around the model’s feet while the fabric was splattered and streaked with every color of the rainbow. Smith wore yellow Jimmy Choo sandals to go with the dress.

“White Noise” is an upcoming black comedy featuring big names like Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Don Cheadle written and directed by Noah Baumbach and adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo. It is Baumbach’s eleventh narrative feature film and the first not to be based on an original story of his own. The film is set to release in the United States on Nov. 25 before its streaming release on Dec. 30 by Netflix.

PHOTOS: Check out the looks from Balmain’s Spring Summer 2023 Collection.