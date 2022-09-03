Jodie Turner-Smith Wows in a Vibrant Christopher John Rodgers Paint Splatter Dress & Hidden Heels for ‘Bardo’ Premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Jodie Turner-Smith hit the red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy, joined by a multitude of stars for the premiere of “Bardo.” The British actress has certainly made waves with her presence on the carpet, turning up in impossibly beautiful ensembles day after day. Smith’s outfit on Sept. 1 was no exception, the “White Noise” actress clad in a Christopher John Rodgers gown in a wide array of neon hues.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the red carpet premiere for “Bardo” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino in Lido in Venice, Italy on Sept. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Fitted with a high neckline, the dress was sleeveless and lengthy, pooling around the model’s feet while the fabric was splattered and streaked with every color of the rainbow, indicative of Christopher John Rodgers’ eye-catching design style. For accessories, held a baby blue clutch with a sparkling diamond butterfly clasp that mimicked the shine in the gold chain chokers she’d worn dotted with stones of every kind. The NAACP award winner was dripping in gold, the star sporting dangling gold earrings and a plethora of sparkling rings. The hem of Smith’s dress was larger than life, the vibrant cascading fabric hiding away her yellow heels, which peek out from time to time.

“Bardo” is a three hour Mexican epic comedy film co-written, produced and directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu. The film stars Daniel Giménez Cacho as a Mexican journalist and documentarian reflecting on his journey through life. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix on Dec. 16.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the red carpet premiere for “Bardo” during the 79th Venice International Film Festival at the Palazzo del Casino in Lido in Venice, Italy on Sept. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

