Jessie James Decker Takes a Risk in Cutout Mini Dress & Barely-There Pumps at CMT Awards 2022

Jessie James Decker left safe dressing behind, preferring to go for daring outfit at the 2022 CMT Awards in Nashville on Monday night.

While on the red carpet , the “Not In Love With You” singer wore a slick bodycon minidress. Featuring a nude hue and allover ruching, the slim-fitting number gained an edge from a twisted bodice that created a plunging neckline with two front cutouts. Completing Decker’s outfit were large rectangular statement earrings, as well as a delicate bracelet, necklace and her wedding ring.

Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Decker opted for a similarly neutral shade with a pair of nude pumps. With soft beige soles, the pair featured clear PVC pointed toes, slingback and buckled ankle straps for a barely-there appearance. Completing the set was a pair of thin heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Decker’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

The CMT Awards celebrate the top music videos and television performances by country musicians. The 2022 ceremony, broadcast from Nashville, will be hosted by Kane Brown, Anthony Mackie and Ballerini. This year’s event also includes numerous star-studded performances from Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and more. Nominations are led by Brown with four — including video of the year — as well as Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and Cody Johnson with three each. The show will be airing live from CBS and streaming in Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET.

