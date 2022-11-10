Jessie James Decker Gets Fiery in Sparkling Red Dress & 5-Inch Heels at CMA Awards 2022

Jessie James Decker brought statement style to the 2022 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards. The “I Still Love You” singer arrived for the 56th annual occasion at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena with husband Eric Decker, wearing a vibrant red gown.

Featuring a column skirt with a structured bustier bodice, Decker’s dynamic attire gained added glamour from a coating of gleaming red crystals. Adding to her ensemble’s bold sparkle were diamond stud earrings and rings, as well as a glossy red patent leather Christian Louboutin clutch.

Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Eric complemented his wife’s statement attire in a black tuxedo, shirt and tie, paired with sparkly black evening loafers.

Eric and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Decker completed her outfit in similar red hues. Though her heels couldn’t be fully seen beneath her gown’s long hem, the DSW collaborator’s shoes — when peeking beneath her skirt’s back slit — visibly included glossy red uppers with thin stiletto heels and curved ankle straps. The set was likely finished with a pointed-toe or open-toed front, due to its traditional formal silhouette.

A closer look at Decker’s heels. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

