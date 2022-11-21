Jessie James Decker Gets Edgy in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at AMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Jessie James Decker arrived at the 2022 American Music Awards in a velvety little black dress.
The country and pop singer kept it cute in a sheer-panel ruched minidress by Mugler with cutouts on the side, where thin fabric stretched around the hips and incorporated exposures flanked by skin around the lower back.
The dress featured a long sleeve with panels created with a lycra blend and sheer nylon tulle detailing throughout.
Decker wore her honey blond tresses in a trendy half-up, half-down style. Her accessories were muted as she went with simple diamond earrings.
For footwear, Decker strapped into a pair of black lace-up strappy sandals to complete the look. The pair featured vinyl straps and 3-inch heels. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.
The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.
