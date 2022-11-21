×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Jessie James Decker Gets Edgy in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at AMAs 2022 Red Carpet

By Joce Blake
Joce Blake

Joce Blake

More Stories By Joce

View All
2022 American Music Awards – Arrivals
Pink
Machine Gun Kelly
Taylor Swift
Meghan Trainor
View Gallery 28 Images

Jessie James Decker arrived at the 2022 American Music Awards in a velvety little black dress.

The country and pop singer kept it cute in a sheer-panel ruched minidress by Mugler with cutouts on the side, where thin fabric stretched around the hips and incorporated exposures flanked by skin around the lower back.

The dress featured a long sleeve with panels created with a lycra blend and sheer nylon tulle detailing throughout.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp)
Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov.20 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Decker wore her honey blond tresses in a trendy half-up, half-down style. Her accessories were muted as she went with simple diamond earrings.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Decker strapped into a pair of black lace-up strappy sandals to complete the look. The pair featured vinyl straps and 3-inch heels. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jessie James Decker and Roselyn Sánchez speak onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jessie James Decker, left, and Roselyn Sánchez speak onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2022 AMAs.

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad