Jessie James Decker Gets Edgy in Cutout Dress & Strappy Sandals at AMAs 2022 Red Carpet

Jessie James Decker arrived at the 2022 American Music Awards in a velvety little black dress.

The country and pop singer kept it cute in a sheer-panel ruched minidress by Mugler with cutouts on the side, where thin fabric stretched around the hips and incorporated exposures flanked by skin around the lower back.

The dress featured a long sleeve with panels created with a lycra blend and sheer nylon tulle detailing throughout.

Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov.20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for dcp

Decker wore her honey blond tresses in a trendy half-up, half-down style. Her accessories were muted as she went with simple diamond earrings.

Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

For footwear, Decker strapped into a pair of black lace-up strappy sandals to complete the look. The pair featured vinyl straps and 3-inch heels. Often defined by long straps that wrap around the ankle and up the leg for security, strappy sandals are a popular choice with shorter dresses and other silhouettes that showcase legs.

Jessie James Decker, left, and Roselyn Sánchez speak onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

The AMAs honor the year’s top achievements in the music industry — and claims the honor of being the largest fan-voted awards show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady on Nov. 20 in Los Angeles, will feature a range of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anitta. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie — winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award — by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, as well as a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton-John.

