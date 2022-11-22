Jessica Chastain Pops in Vibrant Green Dress & Hidden Heels at ‘George & Tammy’ LA Premiere

Jessica Chastain was a scene in green at the “George & Tammy” premiere in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Academy Award-winning actress stars in the new Showtime drama miniseries, which premieres on Dec. 4.

Arriving at the Goya Studios, Chastain appeared on the black carpet in a vibrant green gown from the Michael Kors collection. The backless piece featured a cowl neckline, thin spaghetti straps, a ruffled hem and a modest train.

Jessica Chastain attends Showtime’s “George & Tammy” premiere at Goya Studios on Nov. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jessica Chastain attends Showtime’s “George & Tammy” premiere at Goya Studios on Nov. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

To let her look do all of the talking, the “Zero Dark Thirty” star styled her hair in a ponytail and accessorized with dainty dangling earrings by Gucci.

Unfortunately, Chastain’s footwear choice could not be seen under the gown. However, the film producer tends to gravitate towards embellished heels, pointed-toe pumps, and strappy sandals from brands like Burberry and Christian Louboutin.

(L-R) Kelly McCormack, Vivie Myrick, Pat Healy, Jessica Chastain, Michael Shannon, and David Wilson Barnes attend Showtime’s “George & Tammy” premiere event at Goya Studios on Nov. 21, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images

Chastain’s shoe style is sleek and glamorous. For special occasions, the entertainer often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman. Rossi’s Dasha platform pumps have especially become one of her go-to pairs. Chastain’s off-duty style is more casual and relaxed, featuring neutral loafers and flats — as well as Nike and New Balance sneakers. In the fashion world, she has also become a campaign star, brand and fragrance ambassador for Saint Laurent, Prada and Ralph Lauren, as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Piaget.

