Jessica Chastain Blooms in Floral Gown and Glitter Platforms at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Jessica Chastain brought whimsical elegance to the 2022 Academy Museum Gala this weekend.

Chastain arrived to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles for the second annual occasion, wearing a glamorous Oscar de la Renta gown. Styled by Elizabeth Stewart, the Oscar-winning star’s white dress featured a curved bodice, thigh-high slit and flowing cape train. Covering the Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim-designed piece was an intricate print of multicolored flowers — one of the duo’s signatures — including sunflowers, peonies and violets. During the occasion, Chastain also reunited with her “The Good Nurse” co-star Eddie Redmayne.

Jessica Chastain attends the 2022 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne attend the 2022 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, Chastain strapped into a set of towering Casadei platform heels. Her peep-toe style featured curved counters and thin ankle straps, fully covered in gold glitter. The statement pair was complete with thick platform soles and sky-high stiletto heels, likely totaling at least 5 inches in height. The set gave Chastain’s ensemble a playfully glamorous finish, while ensuring her outfit remained bold from head to toe.

A closer look at Chastain’s Casadei platforms. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jessica Chastain attends the 2022 Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

The second annual Academy Museum Gala was held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. For the first time, the event notably honored a select group of stars, including Julia Roberts (Icon Award), Tilda Swinton (Visionary Award), Steve McQueen (Vantage Award) and Miky Lee (Pillar Award). Hosted with Rolex, the event was chaired by Lupita Nyong’o, Halle Berry, Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum. The star-studded occasion also featured numerous celebrity guests, including Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Keke Palmer, HoYeon Jung and Olivia Wilde.

