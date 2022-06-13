Jessica Chastain Goes Old Hollywood Glam in Pink Silk Gucci Dress & Hidden Heels at Tony Awards 2022

Jessica Chastain brought her A-game to her latest award show.

The Oscar-winning actress graced the red carpet ahead of the 2022 Tony Awards on Sunday night in NYC. She served as a presenter later on in the evening. Chastain wore a light pink silk gown that turned heads to the event. The custom Gucci dress featured a corseted, off-the-shoulder style bodice and a draped skirt. Her flowing skirt covered her shoes

Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Tony Awards in NYC on June 12. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Chastain is known for working with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who has a long list of clients that include Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bullock, Zoey Deutch, Julia Roberts, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Olsen and Cate Blanchett.

The Tony Awards 2022, which celebrate the top theater performances on Broadway, were held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired on CBS. The ceremony, hosted by Ariana DeBose, was preceded by “The Tony Awards: Act One” on Paramount+, which introduced special performances.

Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Tony Awards in NYC on June 12. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

The top nominations were led by “A Strange Loop” (11), followed by “MJ” and “Paradise Square” with 10 nominations each, “Company” (9) and “The Lehman Trilogy” (8). The evening included performances from all six nominated shows for Best Musical (“Six,” “Paradise Square,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Girl From the North Country” and “A Strange Loop”), as well as “Company” and “The Music Man” revivals and Billy Porter, Bernadette Peters, The New York City Gay Men’s Chorus, and the original Broadway cast of 2007’s “Spring Awakening.”

In addition to the program’s traditional “In Memoriam” segment, the broadcast also included a tribute to the understudies and swings who worked throughout the 2021 Broadway season. Among the star-studded array of presenters were Andrew Garfield, Bowen Yang, Jennifer Hudson, Cynthia Erivo, Vanessa Hudgens and Paris and Prince Jackson.