Jessica Chastain Brings Romantic Dressing to CMA Awards Red Carpet in Lace Gucci Gown With Michael Shannon in Oxfords

The 56th annual CMA Awards have kicked off at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. tonight. Jessica Chastain was one of the many stars to attend the ceremony. The Academy Award-winning actress appeared on the red carpet alongside actor Michael Shannon.

Chastain looked gorgeous and glamorous for the celebration. “The 355” star stepped out in a blue lace gown by Gucci. The eye-catching piece featured thin straps with a lace bust line and was decorated with crystal embellishments.

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

(L-R) Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

To amp up the glam factor, Chastain parted her hair in the middle and styled it in sensual beach waves. She also added a bold red lip for a pop of color and accessorized with dangling earrings.

The length of Chastain’s dress didn’t allow for a peek at her footwear choice. However, the film producer tends to gravitate towards embellished heels, pointed-toe pumps, and strappy sandals from brands like Burberry and Christian Louboutin.

Jessica Chastain arrives at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 9, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Michael Shannon was sharply suited for the occasion. The “Bullet Train” star wore a black blazer jacket with a white button-down shirt and navy blue pants. He completed his look with a shiny set of loafers.

The Country Music Association (CMA) Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

