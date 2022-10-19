Jessica Chastain Is All Tied Up in Bow Minidress & Stiletto Platforms at ‘The Good Nurse’ New York Screening

Jessica Chastain brought whimsical flair to the special New York screening of her latest film, “The Good Nurse.” The medical crime drama, which also stars Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha and Kim Dickens, is now live on Netflix.

While arriving on the red carpet, the Oscar-winning actress posed in an ivory minidress by Carolina Herrera. Designed by Wes Gordon, the sleek resort 2023 number featured an asymmetric neckline with several large bows across its bodice, adding a whimsical flourish to the minimalist piece. Completing Chastain’s outfit was a nude manicure, further allowing her dress to take center stage.

Jessica Chastain attends ‘The Good Nurse’ screening in New York City on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne attend ‘The Good Nurse’ screening in New York City on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

When it came to footwear, Chastain’s ensemble gained a sleek height boost from towering platform sandals. Her black satin style featured thick front soles, complete with thin ankle and toe straps for added support. Finishing the set were thin heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, giving her ensemble a daring finish.

A closer look at Chastain’s platforms. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

Jessica Chastain attends ‘The Good Nurse’ screening in New York City on Oct. 18, 2022. CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Netflix

During the “Good Nurse” press tour, Chastain has once again made headlines for her colorful and sleek fashion choices, featuring dresses, gowns and jumpsuits by Roland Mouret, Scanlan Theodore, Self-Portrait and Elie Saab, as well as stints at Gucci and Ralph Lauren’s Spring 2023 fashion shows. Paired with these are equally slick heels by Casadei, Gianvito Rossi and Christian Louboutin. In particular, Chastain popped earlier this month in an orange Mouret gown and metallic Aquazzura platform sandals with coordinating lion head-embellished Gucci High Jewelry.

Jessica Chastain attends the ‘Good Nurse’ London premiere during the 2022 London Film Festival on Oct. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Chastain’s shoe style is often sleek and glamorous on the red carpet. For special occasions, the “Help” actress often wears metallic, embellished and color-coordinated platforms, sandals and pumps from a range of luxury brands — including Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster, Gianvito Rossi and Stuart Weitzman; Rossi’s Dasha platform pumps have especially become one of her go-to pairs. Chastain’s off-duty style is more casual and relaxed, featuring neutral loafers and flats — as well as Nike and New Balance sneakers. In the fashion world, she has also become a campaign star, brand and fragrance ambassador for Saint Laurent, Prada and Ralph Lauren, as well as Gucci High Jewelry and Piaget.

