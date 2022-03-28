Jessica Alba Is Sharply Chic in Navy Tulle Dress & Satin Stilettos for Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Jessica Alba proved classic chic tones never go out of style while arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party tonight in Beverly Hills, Calif., with her husband, Cash Warren.

The Honest Beauty founder hit the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in a navy tulle gown. Her midi-length number featured a flared bodice and tulle skirt with a tightly cinched waist. Completing the piece was a corset silhouette and netting-like texture, which expanded on her skirt. Alba gave her look an elegant finish with glitzy diamond drop earrings and a satin clutch.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

When it came to shoes, the “Fantastic Four” star chose a pair of equally chic black Jimmy Choo sandals to elevate her look. Her Rosie style featured buckled ankle straps, as well as curved counter, heel and knotted toe straps. The pair was finished with short 0.8-inch platform soles, as well as stiletto heels totaling 4.72 inches in height. The high heels proved a complementary texture to Alba’s tulle gown, while providing a versatile base with a classic neutral hue.

Jessica Alba attends the ‘Vanity Fair’ Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 27, 2022. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

A closer look at Alba’s sandals. CREDIT: Rich Polk for Variety

The 2022 Academy Awards — also known as the Oscars — celebrate the top talents across the film industry. This year’s event, held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. Leading the nominations is Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” as well as “Dune,” “Belfast,” “King Richard” and “West Side Story.”

The event’s nominees include a range of Hollywood’s top stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Kirsten Dunst and more. The evening concludes with a range of similarly star-studded after parties, hosted by the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Vanity Fair and more.

The Oscars will be broadcast at 8 p.m. ET on ABC but if you don’t have cable, you can also watch it via streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV.

