Jessica Alba Brings Retro Boho Style in Black Michael Kors Dress & Sandals to Golden Heart Awards 2022

Jessica Alba brought retro bohemian glamour to the red carpet for God’s Love We Deliver’s 2022 Golden Heart Awards. Alba was notably one of the evening’s honorees, receiving the Michael Kors Award for Outstanding Philanthropy.

Arriving to the Glasshouse in New York City on Monday night with husband Cash Warren, the Honest Beauty founder posed in a strapless black Michael Kors Collection gown. Hailing from Kors’ spring 2023 collection, her flowing number included a looped asymmetric shoulder strap and long hem. A metallic gold oval clutch, shiny wide cuff bracelet and paneled gold, brown and white drop earrings finished Alba’s outfit.

Jessica Alba attends the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the “Sin City” star appeared to complete her outfit with a set of heeled sandals. Her style featured thin soles and front straps in a black hue, coordinating with her dress to create a streamlined statement. The sleek pair likely included stiletto heels totaling 3-4-inches in height, giving Alba a height boost while remaining versatile for the formal occasion.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren attend the 2022 Golden Heart Awards at the Glasshouse in New York City on Oct. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images