Jennifer Lopez Delivers Romantic Style With Ben Affleck in Lace White Mini Dress and Sparkling Heels for ‘Marry Me’ Red Carpet Premiere

Jennifer Lopez looked angelic while on the red carpet for “Marry Me” in Los Angeles on Tuesday night with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck.

For the outfit, Lopez donned a white mini dress by Giambattista Valli that featured a lace overlay that created sleeves and a high neckline. The garment stopped about mid-thigh and incorporated a bell shape. She accessorized with a gold clutch that had floral prints, and she painted her fingernails white for a streamlined appearance.

Jennifer Lopez at the “Marry Me” screening on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the “Marry Me” screening on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To ground everything, Lopez opted for a pair of nude ankle-strap pumps from Jimmy Choo that had a pointed toe and a feather embellishment on the front. The heels also had multiple ankle straps and sparkling embellishments throughout for a unique touch.

Jennifer Lopez at the “Marry Me” screening on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

A closer look at Jennifer Lopez’s nude strappy pumps by Jimmy Choo. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Lopez has a fashion-forward and unique sartorial sense that she displays in a plethora of ways. As of late, Lopez has shown off her affinity for matching patterns with a recent head-to-toe plaid moment from Roberto Cavalli and even a coordinating snakeskin print outfit from the same brand with Le Silla pumps. She also wore a graphic print midi dress paired with tan slouchy boots that showcased her penchant for eye-catching prints and textures while doing press for “Marry Me.”

The “Monster-in-Law” star has also ventured into the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Coach, Guess and Versace. She also has a partnership with DSW.

