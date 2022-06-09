Jennifer Lopez’s Elegant Sheer Dress Gets Sparkling Boost With Towering Block Heel Sandals at the ‘Halftime’ Tribeca Film Festival Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

It might seem unfeasible to look both covered-up and unclothed at once, but if anyone can make the impossible possible, it’s Jennifer Lopez. The world renowned pop icon and multi-hyphenate superstar had all eyes on her as she arrived at the world premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime” during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday night.

The film follows the career of the Latin entertainer with a heavy focus on her performance at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show. “Halftime” will officially premiere on June 14.

Jennifer Lopez at the ‘Halftime’ world premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival at the United Palace Theater in New York City on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

J.Lo looked absolutely incredible in a black velvet Tom Ford gown, which featured strategic sheer paneling down the sides, across her chest and hips, and on her arms, but also had conservative elements, such as a high neck, long sleeves, and a floor-length hemline. The R&B singer paired the elegant naked dress with a matching square velvet clutch and pear-shaped diamond earrings. For glam, she wore a half-up, half-down hairstyle with a smoky eye and a glossy nude lip.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the world premiere of ‘Halftime’ during the Opening Night of the Tribeca Film Festival at United Palace Theater on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the “Let’s Get Loud” musician boosted her height with a pair of sparkling platform heels. The towering shoe style peaked out through the sheer panels of her dress and featured a small open-toe, chunky glittery outsole and a stacked square block heel.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the ‘Halftime’ premiere during the Opening Night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 8, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Lopez is noted for her enviable smoke-show style. Her sleek red carpet selections often feature classic styles with striking edits and additions. Throughout her career, Lopez has undertaken several fashion ventures. She has also been an ambassador for brands like Coach, Versace, Guess and more. The “Marry Me” actress has dabbled in footwear throughout her career, partnering with Giuseppe Zanotti on a 2017 luxury shoe collection. In 2020, she launched a namesake shoe line with DSW.

