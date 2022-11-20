Jennifer Lawrence Blossoms in Floral-Embroidered Gown at Governors Awards 2022

Jennifer Lawrence bright understated romance to the 13th annual Governors Awards.

While arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza for the occasion, the Oscar-winning actress posed in a sweeping black gown. Her Dior ensemble, hailing from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, featured a sleeveless silhouette with a curved neckline and tiered skirt. Giving the gauzy piece added elegance was allover embroidery in varying sizes, mimicking ancient tapestries from its layered stars, leaves and blooming flowers in dusty pink hues. Completing Lawrence’s Kate Young-styled outfit were gold Monica Vinader stud earrings and a shiny gold Pandora ring.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, the “Hunger Games” star’s footwear could not be seen beneath her long skirt. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of coordinating black flats or pumps with the ensemble — two styles frequently appearing in Dior’s runway shows over the years, as well as ones Lawrence usually wears.

Lila Neugebauer, Jennifer Lawrence, and Justine Ciarrocchi attend the 2022 Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

The Governors Awards honor longtime talents in the film industry, as well as serve as a campaign for Oscar contenders. This year’s ceremony, held by the Academy at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, was hosted by Mindy Kaling. The evening awarded honorary Oscar Awards to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir, as well as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award to Michael J. Fox. The occasion also included numerous star attendees, including Cher, Margot Robbie, Janelle Monáe, Jennifer Lawrence, Florence Pugh, Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser and Tom Hanks.

