Jennifer Hudson Blossoms in Pink Floral-Adorned Gown at the 2022 SAG Awards

Jennifer Hudson takes a minute to smell the flowers in her look at the 2022 SAG Awards. The “Respect” actress is nominated for “Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role” for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the film.

For the outfit, Hudson went with a pink floor-length Vera Wang gown that featured dramatic flower embroideries, in the same hue as the dress, placed along her right shoulder and diagonally on her left hip. The dress also had ruching along the bodice for an accentuating touch. The garment also had a train and a slender skirt design.

Hudson kept her accessories simple with a couple of rings and dangling earrings from Pomellato.

Jennifer Hudson pops in a pink Vera Wang gown at the 2022 SAG Awards on Feb. 27. 2022 in Santa Monica, Calif. CREDIT: Gilbert Flores for Variety

Although Hudson’s shoes got covered up by her billowing hemline, it’s safe to say that she opted for platforms or pumps that aligned with her flowery vision.

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards takes place on The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET and is airing live on TNT and TBS. For the first time in the show’s history, it will also be put onto HBO Max the following day for anyone who missed the action or simply wants to relive it.

Top nominees at the 2022 SAG Awards include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog.” On the TV side, “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” lead nominations. The ceremony will include an opening featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr and Daveed Diggs. Presenters include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jesse Plemons, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek Pinault, Selena Gomez, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, Hailee Steinfeld, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow, Kerry Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mira Sorvino, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler and Vanessa Hudgens.

