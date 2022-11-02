Jennifer Hudson Sparkles In Sequin Jumpsuit & Sharp Pointy Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards

Jennifer Hudson sparkled on the red carpet at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual ceremony turned into a star-studded event with Angela Bassett, Teyana Taylor, Chloe Kim, Olivia Palermo and Sophie Turner all making appearances.

Hudson added another honor to her lengthy list of accomplishments as she received the 2022 Glamour Woman of the Year award at the event. Kelly Rowland presented the soulful singer with the award and praised her for her relentless spirit.

Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

The EGOT Award winner made a dazzling appearance at the annual celebration. The “Spotlight” songstress wore a glitter black jumpsuit. The garment fell delicately off-the-shoulder and included ruched detailing on the sleeves. The piece also cinched at the waist had a slight flare on the leg.

To place more emphasis on her look, Hudson opted for minimal accessories and styled her hair in a chic top knot bun. For glam, the talk-show host went with sharp winged eyeliner and neutral matte pout.

Completing Hudson’s look was a set of black pointy heels. The silhouette had a sharp, elongated triangular pointed-toe and ran up along the instep.

Jennifer Hudson attends the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images for Glamour

When it comes to footwear, Hudson favors statement-making strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, Sophia Webster and Jimmy Choo on the red carpet. However, she also wears footwear by emerging designers as well, like Titi Adesa.

