Jennifer Garner Suits Up in White Blazer & Brown Suede Pumps for the Big Night Out Gala 2022

Jennifer Garner made a sharp appearance on the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala, hosted by Big Brothers Big Sisters Los Angeles at NeueHouse Hollywood last night.

Garner was clad in a white striped blazer with fitted tailoring. The blazer was layered atop a white shirt. The “13 Going On 30” actress paired the structured top with loose shorts that also featured a striped pattern.

Jennifer Garner attended the Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Greater Los Angeles’ (BBBSLA) ‘The Big Night Out’ Gala 2022 held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Nov. 10, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The Texas native wore her short brown hair in a swooping side part styled in waves, while her makeup was neutral and plain. Garner accessorized her look with dangling earrings.

As for footwear, Garner slipped on a pair of brown suede pointed-toe pumps. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes, and a sturdy construction that offered the Once Upon a Farm owner a more comfortable experience.

When it comes to shoes, Garner’s go-to’s are often versatile and comfortable. The “Adam Project” actress regularly wears athletic sneakers that are ideal for school pickups or running, from brands like Brooks, Newton, Glycerin and Nike. However, contemporary styles by high-fashion brands have also entered her rotation, like Brunello Cucinelli oxfords, Chloé sandals, and sneakers by Gucci, Prada and Isabel Marant. When dressing up, she often opts for pointed-toe boots and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Roger Vivier and other top brands.

